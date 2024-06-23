GAMMA Investing LLC Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,679,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

SBAC stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.64. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

