Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $3.42 on Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00005323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $513.13 million and approximately $663,787.69 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,263.65 or 1.00004193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00076612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.41460541 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $543,719.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

