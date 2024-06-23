Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.22

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 71405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

