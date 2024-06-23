Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1538600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Up 22.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.