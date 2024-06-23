Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.71 Million Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,602 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $29,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hello Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hello Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Hello Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 352,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 131,661 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hello Group by 10,987.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hello Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 56,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Hello Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $894.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

About Hello Group

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.