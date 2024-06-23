Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.94 Million Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $30,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,438.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,236,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

