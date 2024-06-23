Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.74 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of FMC worth $32,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $56.39 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

