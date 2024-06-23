GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 99558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of C$93.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

