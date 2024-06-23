GSG Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.6% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 362,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 624,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.29. 65,576,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,527,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

