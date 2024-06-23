Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in 3M by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 194,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 86.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

