HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $116.02 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

