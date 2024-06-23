HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,937 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

