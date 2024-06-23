HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBVA

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.