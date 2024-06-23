HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,867 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Amcor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Amcor by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Amcor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

