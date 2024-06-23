HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,008 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,415,000 after buying an additional 90,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

