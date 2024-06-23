HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 467 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Watsco alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $472.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $493.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.52 and its 200-day moving average is $427.49.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.