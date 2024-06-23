HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $196,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,283,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,471,000.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $239.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $243.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

