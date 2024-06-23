HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $205,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after purchasing an additional 663,673 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 669,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 226,012 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its holdings in UBS Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

