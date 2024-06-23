HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $223,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

