HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

