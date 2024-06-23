HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $73,142,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,866,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,570 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $287.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.47. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

