HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $135.57 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

