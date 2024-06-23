HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 244 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $980.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $851.33. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

