HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Hess alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.37. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.