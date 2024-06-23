HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NIO stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

