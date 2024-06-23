HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after acquiring an additional 138,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

