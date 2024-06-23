Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.70. Approximately 344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.