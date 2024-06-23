Holland Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,216.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $355.80 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.23.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.