Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,273,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,449,000 after acquiring an additional 744,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

