Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 8,977.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica
In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Price Performance
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFA
Informatica Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Informatica
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.