Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 8,977.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Informatica alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

INFA opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,530.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFA

Informatica Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.