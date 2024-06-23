Insider Selling: Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Sells 7,058 Shares of Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,087.05.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$34.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. Empire Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$31.45 and a 1-year high of C$40.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

EMP.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.29.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

