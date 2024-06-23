Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 46,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 18,744 shares.The stock last traded at $32.50 and had previously closed at $32.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344,206 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

