Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.