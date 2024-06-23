Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.82

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.82 and last traded at $105.82, with a volume of 71854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

