Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter.

PHO opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

