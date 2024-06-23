iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 482,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 83,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 124.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 708,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 392,172 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,729,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 293,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 222,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

