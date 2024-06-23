Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,057 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

