John Mccluskey Sells 4,800 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Mccluskey sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.20, for a total transaction of C$696,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00.

AGI opened at C$21.55 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.08.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.9497925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

