Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HD opened at $355.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

