JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 131.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 161.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $196.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.67. The company has a market cap of $563.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

