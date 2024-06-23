Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

KVUE opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

