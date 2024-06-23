Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,715,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.91% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $747,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 176,293 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 239,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $24.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 384.62%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

