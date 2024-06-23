Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.11. 657,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 537,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRMR. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

