LayerZero Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $736.00 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00004581 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $736.00 million and approximately $214.73 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get LayerZero alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.network. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_labs. LayerZero’s official message board is medium.com/layerzero-official.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.11322911 USD and is up 10.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $255,806,578.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LayerZero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LayerZero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.