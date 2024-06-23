Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $883.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $798.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $728.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $905.45. The company has a market cap of $840.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.