Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

