Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,965 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 264,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $708.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 89.74%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

