Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $45.38 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

