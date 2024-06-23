Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Upwork Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.