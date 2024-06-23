Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $715,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $715,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,570 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

